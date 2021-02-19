GAPS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $366.00 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, GAPS has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAPS has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $366.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,161.60 or 0.99784471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00041444 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00136664 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 80.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002909 BTC.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

