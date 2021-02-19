Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech makes up 0.4% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 103.3% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 6.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,964. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

