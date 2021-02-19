Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,937 shares during the quarter. MagnaChip Semiconductor comprises approximately 1.7% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 1.23% of MagnaChip Semiconductor worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 39.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,959,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 844,604 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 256.2% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 639,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 460,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,929,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 284,712 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 237,229 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 121,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MX. Zacks Investment Research cut MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NYSE MX traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,507. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $720.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.