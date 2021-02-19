Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,249 shares during the quarter. Whole Earth Brands comprises 1.9% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 1.56% of Whole Earth Brands worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FREE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Whole Earth Brands stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. 5,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,019. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.