Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000. Triterras accounts for about 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.93% of Triterras as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at $1,875,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter worth $2,048,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth $2,140,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities lowered Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

TRIT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 25,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00. Triterras, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

