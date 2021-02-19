Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Purchases 26,950 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.6% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 348,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,644,000 after acquiring an additional 65,328 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 63,229 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.63. 62,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,000. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.