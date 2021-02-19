Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Purchases 300,124 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,124 shares during the quarter. Colony Capital makes up about 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Colony Capital worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Colony Capital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLNY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.45. 91,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. Colony Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLNY. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

