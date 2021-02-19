Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000. Zynga comprises about 1.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 397,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,899,160. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,829.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $130,791.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,726,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,498,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

