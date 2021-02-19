Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares during the period. PAE accounts for 1.7% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of PAE worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PAE in the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. 13,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,102. The stock has a market cap of $838.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. PAE Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAE shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PAE in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

