Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 429,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000. Radius Global Infrastructure comprises 1.6% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.74% of Radius Global Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,193. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

