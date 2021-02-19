Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up 1.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,065,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 218,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MTSI traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. 9,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,618. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,371,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $127,503.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,736.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,180 shares of company stock worth $4,856,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

