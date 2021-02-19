Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.00

Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35), with a volume of 61892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Gattaca plc (GATC.L) from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of £33.26 million and a PE ratio of -17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.86.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

