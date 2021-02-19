Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) PT Raised to $0.55

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.40 to $0.55 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.50% from the company’s current price.

GENGF remained flat at $$0.30 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 417,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,862. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.