Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) (LON:GCL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) (LON:GCL) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46). 214,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 318,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.10 ($0.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of £31.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.54.

About Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) (LON:GCL)

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

