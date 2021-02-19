General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce $4.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the highest is $4.49 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $18.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $17.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.