Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 69,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of Genesis Energy worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 34.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,446,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 97.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,472,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,246 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 46.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 622,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 197,776 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $6.95 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $851.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

