Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Up 6%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.37. 816,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,044,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

