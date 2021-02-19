GenesisX Reaches Market Cap of $24,869.88 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $24,869.88 and approximately $14.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GenesisX has traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 83.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,204,668 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

