GeoCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.60 Million (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $13,243.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.91 or 0.00425756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,850.41 or 0.99946637 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00035658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00040226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00165890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

