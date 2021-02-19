Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $599.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

