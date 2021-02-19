Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $599.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.
