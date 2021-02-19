GET Protocol (GET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.22 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 33.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002384 BTC on popular exchanges. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $340,305.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.71 or 0.00739518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00042650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00060129 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019714 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00039760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.46 or 0.04544400 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

