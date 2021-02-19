Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Up 14.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price rose 14.2% on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gevo traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 23,640,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 39,325,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Noble Financial lifted their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Gevo by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

