GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading Down 0.1%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as €15.90 ($18.71) and last traded at €16.00 ($18.82). Approximately 94,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.02 ($18.85).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.01. The stock has a market cap of $421.28 million and a PE ratio of 42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

