Gibson Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 0.8% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

DSI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.60. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,394. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.34. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $76.04.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

