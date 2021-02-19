Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.56 and last traded at $93.36. 575,978 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 453,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Glaukos by 137.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Glaukos by 900.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

