GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,586.92 ($20.73).

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders have purchased a total of 37,247 shares of company stock worth $51,241,862 over the last three months.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,239 ($16.19) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,350.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,416.09. The stock has a market cap of £62.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,230.20 ($16.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 70.11%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

