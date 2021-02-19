Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.23

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.23 and traded as high as $11.00. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 275 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a market cap of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

