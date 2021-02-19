Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.67

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 467340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 89.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 203,965 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

