Global Digital Content (GDC) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $26.47 million and $2,977.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.26 or 0.00435077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

