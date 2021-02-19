Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Reaches $0.0098

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 67.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $5.71 million and $421,414.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

GSC is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

