Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.57

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.57 and traded as high as $27.58. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 720,608 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRIV. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

