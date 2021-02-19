Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.48

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.48 and last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 1556645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

