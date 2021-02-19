Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) were down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.27. Approximately 7,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,591,000.

