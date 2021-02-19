Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (BATS:TFLT) Shares Down 0.2%

Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (BATS:TFLT)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.