Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

NYSE GLOB traded up $14.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $230.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Globant by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Globant by 919.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 29,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Globant by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

