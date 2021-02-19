Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $238.96 and last traded at $231.54, with a volume of 2225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.42.

The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Globant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Globant by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.04 and a 200 day moving average of $193.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 185.16 and a beta of 1.24.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

