Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Globe Life worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,127,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,266,424.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,555 shares of company stock worth $3,082,264. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

