Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.19% of Globus Medical worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 38.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,202,000 after buying an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 35.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 173,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.