Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.19% of Globus Medical worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 38.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,202,000 after buying an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 35.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 173,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.
In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.
Globus Medical Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.
