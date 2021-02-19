GoByte (GBX) Price Up 53.9% Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, GoByte has traded up 53.9% against the dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $384,454.52 and approximately $442.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010605 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,371,668 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

