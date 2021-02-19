goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$143.00

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

GSY has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE GSY traded up C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$125.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.63. goeasy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$21.08 and a twelve month high of C$128.11. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

