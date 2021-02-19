Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Announces Earnings Results

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%.

Golden Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,517. The company has a market capitalization of $125.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

