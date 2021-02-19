Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Shares of GOGL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.44. 38,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,121. The stock has a market cap of $922.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

