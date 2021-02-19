Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) (CVE:GPY) Shares Down 2.3%

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) (CVE:GPY)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 11,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 108,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market cap of C$36.19 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Get Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) alerts:

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) (CVE:GPY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Predator Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Predator Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc properties. Its principal properties include the Brewery Creek project, which consists of an area of 180 square kilometers located in northwestern Yukon; and the 3 Aces project comprising 1,536 claims covering an area of totaling 31,400 hectares situated in southeast Yukon Territory.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.