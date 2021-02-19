Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 12,218 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,514. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

