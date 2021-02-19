Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 26,026 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

