Golden State Equity Partners Invests $2.89 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.73. 127,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,428,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of -62.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

