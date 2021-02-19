Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 103,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 30,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

