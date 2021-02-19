Golden State Equity Partners Purchases Shares of 17,513 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.68. 128,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $107.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

