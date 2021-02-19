Golden State Equity Partners Takes $1.22 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,261,778. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.57. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $341.47. The company has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

