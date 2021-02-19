GoldFund (GFUN) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 56.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $85,948.78 and $21.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 70% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006861 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008253 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

